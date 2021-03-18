The Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) on Tuesday awarded grants to 22 applicants for a total of $60,155 in funding to applicants throughout eight southeastern Minnesota counties. This included 20 Artistic Support for Individual Artists & Culture Bearers grants for $57,155, and two Pandemic Relief for Working Artists & Culture Bearers grants for $3,000.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
Grants were awarded to each of the following nonprofit organizations and schools:
Rice County
Gao Hong received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Culture Bearers grant for "Afro-Puerto Rican-Chinese Fusion."
Daniel Kallman received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for "A New Composition for Chamber Brass Septet."
Andrea Mazzariello received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for "Music for Bridging."
Leslie Moore received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for "An Historical Novel about Women, Music & Culture."
Steele County
Shanda Brekke received a $1,500 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for "Under this Roof: What COVID-19 has shown me."
Contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901, call 507-281-4848 or visit semac.org for more information.