Kathy Larson, a delegate to the 101st Department of Minnesota American Legion Auxiliary Convention poses by the Girls State Banner. Larson had been a North Dakota Girls Stater between her junior and senior year of Wahpeton High School. This year was the 74th year that the American Legion Auxiliary has sponsored and operated the American Legion Auxiliary Minnesota Girls State Program. It was held virtually for the first time starting Sunday, June 13 through Thursday, June 17, 2021. Attendees sponsored by Faribault’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 were BA students Madelyn Gersemehl and Sophie Smith.
This program is for girls from around the entire state who have completed their junior year in high school. It is an interactive program teaching Minnesota government on how to form city, county, and state government offices. They vote for and carry out elected and appointed positions in government. This program gives participants the experience of living together as self-governing citizens with the privileges, rights, and responsibilities of American citizenship, plus gaining knowledge of the American Legion Auxiliary. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)