Bethlehem Academy have announced their Students of the Month for January. Students were celebrated in the gymnasium with Bethlehem Academy President/Principal Mindy Reeder presiding over the socially distanced event. nine middle school students and 11 high school students were honored and congratulated at the awards ceremony. A video of the ceremony is available on Bethlehem Academy’s Facebook page.
Bethlehem Academy announces January students of the month
