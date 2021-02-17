Bethlehem Academy have announced their Students of the Month for January. Students were celebrated in the gymnasium with Bethlehem Academy President/Principal Mindy Reeder presiding over the socially distanced event. nine middle school students and 11 high school students were honored and congratulated at the awards ceremony. A video of the ceremony is available on Bethlehem Academy’s Facebook page.

Bethlehem Academy announces January students of the month

(Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
Bethlehem Academy announces January students of the month

(Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
Load comments