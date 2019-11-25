The Marine Corps League is hosting a Toys for Tots Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, at the American Legion Post 43, 112 Fifth St. NE, Faribault.
Santa will be visiting from 9 a.m. to noon. The menu will be eggs to order, pancakes, sausage links, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Advance tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children ages six to 13 or at the $9 at the door for adults and $7 for children ages six to 13. Children under five are free.
All proceeds to sponsor Toys for Tots of Rice County.