South Central College (SCC) has some special activities planned for Minnesota State Week, a time when state colleges and universities throughout Minnesota hold special exploration events and tours.
During Minnesota Sate Week, SCC is inviting potential students and their families to visit SCC’s Faribault Campus on June 21 or 22 and North Mankato Campus on June 23 or 24, anytime between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
While on campus, potential students will be able to take a tour and receive free T-shirts, water bottles or sunglasses.
The college will also offer express enrollment exclusively during Minnesota State Week. Through express enrollment, in a single day, new students will be able to take advantage of SCC’s always-free application and get admitted to the college, apply for financial aid and scholarships, complete online orientation and start their academic plan.
No pre-registration is required to participate. More information is available at southcentral.edu/Explore.