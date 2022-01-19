...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Faribault Police Department (File photo/southernminn.com)
The city of Faribault announced that a public meet and greet for its police chief candidates will be held 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Faribault Police Department, Second Floor EOC Room, located at 25 Fourth St. NW.
The position is open following the retirement of Chief Andy Bohlen, who has served the city of Faribault in this role for nearly 10 years; prior to that, he served for nearly 20 years in with the city of Lakeville Police Department in a variety of capacities. His last day is Feb. 25.
The city encourages members of the community to come and meet the candidates. The city will select the next chief by the middle of February.