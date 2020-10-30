The Point After, Faribault Police Dept. weekly newsletter - Oct. 30
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
This year, the Rice Soil & Water Conservation District has three supervisor positions up for election. SWCD candidates appear on the ballot for the general election which takes place Tuesday. Read more
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are headed back to Minnesota Friday, underscoring the importance of the state’s 10 Electoral College votes as they chase the required 270 to win the presidency. Read more
A federal appellate court ruled on Thursday that mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 must be segregated and could potentially be invalidated in case of future legal challenges, a victory for the campaign of President Donald Trump. Read more
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.