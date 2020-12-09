The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), encourages any worker, including student workers, to apply for unemployment insurance (UI).
DEED has reviewed the Dec. 1, 2020 order from the Minnesota Court of Appeals and is awaiting the final opinion from the court, which will provide guidance and instruction to the department more broadly on eligibility of secondary students for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits. To apply, go online to www.uimn.org
Additionally, DEED and its partners in CareerForce are ready to help Minnesotans with their job search or to make a career change. CareerForce services are available over the phone or online. Call 651-259-7501 to be connected with a local CareerForce location or visit CareerForceMN.com/locations to find contact information.