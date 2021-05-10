The Faribault Foundation proudly announces the recipients of the 2021 Community Pride Grants:
Faribault Aquatic Center — $500 to purchase life jackets for youth patrons. This allows young people to acclimate to the water and enjoy the aquatic center fun with their friends. All are encouraged to take swimming lessons too.
Blue Collar BBQ Family Stage — $500 to assist in the cost of offering a free stage of family entertainment at the 12th annual event on Aug.14, 2021.
Concerts in the Park— $500 — This popular event takes place every Thursday evening at Central Park from June 10 through Aug. 19. This free weekly entertainment reaches all ages and serves as a gathering place for many in the community.
Paradise Center for the Arts — $500 to support a new event featuring free performances by a group called Mixed Precipitation presenting a new age opera. There will be multiple performances around the community reaching as many of our residents as possible.
Warm Our Community — $300 to the project which assists families in need by providing winter weather gear at no charge. Good condition used coats and snow pants and boots are accepted, and monetary donations fund the purchase of new items to supplement the donations. The Faribault Rotary Club leads this effort and used many local volunteers.
Ruth’s House — $300 to purchase bus tokens and taxi vouchers for residents with no means of transportation other than the bus and taxi service for trips to the doctor, to job interviews and other needed travel.
Selection was made based on impact, need and alignment with the mission of the Faribault Foundation.