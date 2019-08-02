Join River Bend Nature Center for Bagels and Birds from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Bagels and birds is on the first Saturday of each month. Enjoy coffee and bagels in a relaxed atmosphere while watching wildlife from the comfort of the Interpretive Center through our Windows on the Wild viewing area. Learn how to identify birds with a Naturalist. Binoculars and field guides are available for use.
This program is open to all ages and is free. Registration is not required.
Adult Night Out: Float with Floats
Enjoy a beautiful summer night canoeing on the Cannon. Meet River Bend staff at North Alexander Park, get a paddling lesson, and then head out on River Bend’s fleet of canoes and kayaks for a leisurely paddle. Finish off the float with some root beer floats from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
This program is open to adults. The Float with Floats fee is $20 per person ($15 for River Bend members). Preregistration is required for this program by Tuesday. For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.