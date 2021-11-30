Miles

Miles is a 6-year-old terrier. He has a lot of energy and is looking for a companion that will take him walking, play ball and exploring. He is all terrier: intelligent, fun, outgoing, persistent and active. He needs a home without other pets and humans who will give him a lot of attention. His adoption fee is $250 plus sales tax. Visit www.prairiesedgehs.org and submit a pre-adoption application if you would like to know more about Miles and meet him.

Recommended for you

Load comments