Kids, families and friends are invited to play the "I Spy" challenge on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Rice County Historical Society Museum, 1814 NW Second Ave., Faribault. The museum will be open during regular hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the game takes 60–90 minutes.
Participants will be asked to find a variety of kid-friendly objects in the museum. Completed forms will earn a prize. Challenges are different each time; this is the last one until fall.
Events are free for Historical Society members or kids 12 and under; adults are $3. No reservations are needed.