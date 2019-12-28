Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

A mix of rain and freezing rain in the morning...changing to all rain. High 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.