Fall harvest time can be one of the busiest and most dangerous seasons of the year for the agriculture industry. For this reason, the third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week to remind everyone to slow down, think twice, and be safe.
Tractors and large field equipment are a necessary part of farm work, but are often involved in farm accidents, injuries, and deaths. An important part of equipment safety is responsible use of public roadways. Farmers should use lights and flashers to ensure visibility and have a slow-moving emblem on tractors and equipment. It is Minnesota law for all vehicles traveling under 30 miles per hour on public roadways. Proper safety precautions on the roads keep not only you, but the other people using the road, safe.
About one-third of all farm accidents involve children, and a child dies in an agricultural accident approximately every three days. Nearly 60% of child injuries on farms happen to children who are not working, but are simply “in the vicinity.”
Supervision is critical to keeping kids safe on the farm — whether they are working or not. Farmers have always had to cope with a long list of stressors. Now more than ever, it is critical to think about and discuss the need for mental and overall well-being in farming and across agriculture as a whole. Physical health includes feeling rested and energized, being able-bodied and not feeling ill.
Some ways to take care of your physical health include sleeping seven to nine hours each night, eating balanced meals and snacks, and being physically active. Mental health is related to cognitive function, and mental wellness ensures we are processing the world around us properly.
To care for our mental health, it’s important we give our brain a break from work, have a positive mindset, and to occasionally put ourselves first. Emotional health is closely tied to our social connections. Farmers are often isolated and COVID-19 has isolated us even more. Being unable to share thoughts and feelings can lead to additional stress and poor mental health. Maintaining social connectedness with friends, family, and colleagues is critical to emotional health.
For more information on farm safety, visit extension.umn.edu/safety/farm-safety.