Kathy Bauer, of Faribault, was re-elected as secretary of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative at a recent FarmFirst board meeting following the cooperative’s ninth annual meeting, held virtually Feb. 12.
Bauer, who operates RKB Dairy with her husband, Randy Bauer and son Glen Bauer, was also re-elected to a three-year term serving District 9 on the 10-member board of directors.
John Rettler of Neosho, Wisconsin, was re-elected as president Other officers re-elected were Steve Brock, of Daggett, Michigan, as vice-president and Wayne Gajewski, of Athens, Wisconsin, as treasurer.
FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, established in 2013 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, represents farmers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana by providing legislative and regulatory advocacy, dairy marketing services, disaster protection, laboratory testing opportunities and industry promotion. Learn more at FarmFirstDairyCooperative.com.