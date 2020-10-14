Carri Anonby, Health and Safety Coordinator at Faribault Public Schools, completed the MASMS Facility Manager Certification Program offered by the Minnesota Educational Facilities Management Professionals Association (MASMS).
The MASMS Certification Program was developed to provide a knowledge base for Building and Ground/Facility Leaders to provide safe and healthful educational facilities in the State of Minnesota.
To obtain certification an appliciant must complete 52 hours of MASMS Certification Curriculum. The required curriculum is divided into five modules: Boot Camp, CPS Certification, Health and Safety, Finance and electives. The program provides knowledge, inspiration & achievement.