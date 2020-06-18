Absentee voting for the August Primary will start in Rice County on June 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19, Rice County election officials are urging voters to vote by mail to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers. Voters are strongly encouraged to apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed to you for the upcoming election(s). Online applications are currently available at bit.ly/mnabsenteeballot.
Local COVID-19 health conditions and the on-going remodeling of the Rice County Government Services Building present social distancing challenges to in-person absentee voting and may result in long voting times. For voters who do choose to absentee vote in person at the Rice County Government Services Building or Northfield City Hall, officials ask voters bring their own pen and face mask and limit non-essential visitors accompanying, including children, if at all possible.
Rice County election officials are also encouraging voters to pre-register to vote to reduce voting times. Visit bit.ly/mnvoterregistration to register.
All registered voters living in a mail ballot precinct will automatically receive a ballot for the August Primary and November General Election. Mail ballot precincts in Rice County include the Rice County portion of the City of Dennison and Richland Township.
Contact the Rice County Elections Office at 507-332-6104 or rcelections@co.rice.mn.us with any questions.