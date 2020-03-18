LSS Financial Counseling, a trusted nonprofit service that has been guiding individuals and families for more than 30 years, recommends the following action steps to decrease financial stress during this time of change and uncertainty around COVID-19:
• Review your budget — Cut down on any expenses that you can, make temporary cuts to items in your budget and avoid overbuying or stockpiling too many supplies, such as toilet paper and sanitizer.
• Pay priority expenses — Pay your housing expenses first (rent/mortgage and utilities) and contact LSS Financial Counseling if you’re concerned about making your mortgage.
• Take care of your mental and physical health — Food is priority expense, maintain your health care and insurance premiums and focus on what you can control, including basics such as exercise, good sleep and nutrition.
• Have a plan for managing your debt — Debts for credit cards, car loans and student loans have different priorities and options for helping you though times of uncertainty. Create a plan for addressing them.
• Stay up to date on changing situations and resources available to you — File for unemployment online at uimn.org or call 651-296-3644 or toll free at 877-898-9090.
• Don’t stop saving — Make this a priority, it will decrease financial stress and uncertainty. Stock market fluctuations are inevitable. Keep investing as you can. If your employer has a retirement savings match, make sure you are doing at least the minimum to get the match.
See the LSS Minnesota website for more resources.