The DNR has completed its work with the United States Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services to perform targeted culling of deer in localized areas where chronic wasting disease has been detected in wild deer in southeastern Minnesota.
Reducing deer densities in these areas reduces the risk of disease spreading, and all deer are tested to give more information about the prevalence of disease in the area. Of the 463 deer culled in February and March, seven tested positive for CWD. A map of the areas of focus is available on the southeast disease management zone webpage.
For the 2019-2020 season, including hunting, opportunistic testing and culling, CWD was confirmed in a total of 36 wild deer out of 18,540 tested. Since 2010, 88 wild deer have been confirmed positive for CWD in Minnesota. Test results, including locations of confirmed positive test results and statistics, are available on the DNR website.