University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Dairy Initiative, Minnesota Milk and Midwest Dairy Association will host a free, dairy-focused educational event from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the American Legion Post 79, 102 Elm Ave. SW, Montgomery. Dairy producers throughout southern Minnesota are invited to attend.
A press release states Erin Cortus, professor and University of Minnesota Extension specialist in biosystems engineering, will present “Calculating and Communicating Carbon Footprints in the Dairy Industry,” which is designed to assist dairy farmers in communicating their operation’s environmental impact to dairy consumers. Attendants will also have the opportunity to participate in the Midwest Dairy Association District 15 and Minnesota Milk’s promotion updates after the carbon footprint presentation. It is also an opportunity for camaraderie and informal learning among dairy producers.