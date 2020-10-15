Five members of the Josiah Edson Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution celebrated National DAR Day of Service by donning their working gloves and masks on Saturday, Oct. 10, a gorgeous fall morning. Members raked leaves, pulled thistles, trimmed flowers and bagged leaves at the Fisher House in Minneapolis.
The DAR Chapter thanks Mitchell Johnson, PSA, Fisher House - Voluntary/Community Resource Services, VA Medical Center, for organizing and letting the Chapter come in and be of service.
DAR members celebrate the National DAR Day of Service each year on the anniversary of the organization’s founding — Oct. 11, 1890. DAR was founded on the ideals of service and members have been dedicated to giving back to their communities through volunteer initiatives ever since.