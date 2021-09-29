Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 11th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota for kids who may not be able to afford one. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected.
Consider donating a gently used or new bike and ask family and friends if they have one they'd like to donate, including adaptive bikes for kids with disabilities. Donations will be accepted at Owatonna and District One hospitals and Allina Health Clinic Northfield from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
"We want to help make it possible for every child to have a bike and participate in a fun and environmentally friendly activity that promotes good health," says Penny Wheeler, Allina Health CEO. “Never has this goal been more important than during this coronavirus pandemic.”
"As a health care organization, we recognize good health habits start early," said Allina Health President and Chief Operations Officer, Lisa Shannon. “That’s why we are so proud of our eleven-year partnership with FB4KMN, an organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a healthier, happier childhood by providing bikes to those who may not be able to afford one.”
Your safety is our top priority. We’ll be wearing masks and following additional COVID-19 safety guidelines at all bike drop off locations. We ask that you do so as well.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN is also seeking volunteers to help clean and prepare the donated bikes for distribution. For more information and to volunteer visit FB4KMN.org.
Bikes will be distributed in the spring next year. Kids who receive a bike will also get free bicycle helmets and bike safety information from Allina Health at the distribution events.