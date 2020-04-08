Staff and children at one Faribault childcare facility, A Child’s Delight, have been busy over the last few days creating various art pieces to display for others.
Toddlers, preschoolers and school-age children have been making hearts and talking about the World of Hearts movement, focusing on what they can do to help people find the good and to be kind.
In hopes of cheering everyone up during “these trying times,” children and staff have created a butterfly of hearts, made drawings on the sidewalk with chalk and decorated hearts and butterflies.