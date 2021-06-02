The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up this June to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time and help ensure loved ones have the strength and support they need as they undergo cancer treatment.
To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit GiveBloodToGiveTime.org. As a special thank-you, those who come to donate through June 13 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Faribault
Friday, June 4 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 Second St. NW
Thursday, June 10 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 141 Sixth St. NW
Sunday, June 13 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N
Northfield
Friday, June 11 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St. S
Owatonna
Wednesday, June 9 — 1 to 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave.
Friday, June 11 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 265 26th St. NE