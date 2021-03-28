This make-up dish is inspired by San Francisco. The shrimp were fresh from a fisherman's wharf, but now I buy them cooked, shelled and deveined from the market.
1 cup shrimp, cut in to bite size pieces
2 cups pasta, cooked (save some of the pasta water)
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon onion, finely chopped
1-2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped.
Some sauce to dampen
Parmesan Cheese, grated
Heat up the butter in a skillet and add the onion. Stir it for a bit, then add the garlic and stir some more. Toss in the shrimp and heat them well.
Take 1/4 cup of the pasta water and 1/4 cup of milk or cream and mix, then add some salt and pepper to taste.
Mix the cooked pasta with the skillet ingredients and add enough of the sauce to moisten to your liking. Finish it off with the parsley and salt and pepper to taste.
Pass the grated Parmesan for those who might like a sprinkling on their pasta dish.
This recipe works just as well with fresh clams, or canned ones if fresh is unavailable.