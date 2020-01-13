Studio of Stars January Star Class of the Month

The January Star Class of the Month at Studio of Stars is the Glowing Stars class. They perform at the Valentine’s Show at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Faribault High School. Pictured, row one, from left, Jevabelle Saunders, Salma Mougni, Rebekah Hill, Avery DeCoux, Chloe Tackmann, Madison Mueller, Mia Mensing and Meadow Peterson. Row two, Savanah Tatge, Alexa Rojas, Karyssa Schwake, Hayden Hanson, Camryn Schrader, Sawyer Hanson, Miley Voegel, Sydnee Strand and Lotiss Jefferson. (Photo courtesy of Studio of Stars)
