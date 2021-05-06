Southeast Service Cooperative (SSC) is a recipient of the 2021 Best Places to Work award through Rochester Workforce Development, Inc. This is the 9th time SSC has won this honor.
Fifteen companies representing various counties, including Rice and Steele counties, are being recognized as the “Best Places to Work” in Southeast Minnesota for 2021. SSC was one of the recipients in the small employers category.
SSC’s Executive Director Steve Sallee said the entire staff and board of directors appreciates the award.
“This past year has challenged all of us in so many ways, but we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. We have tried to support the mental health and well-being of our employees throughout this pandemic. We were intentional about listening to their needs and concerns and did everything we could to support them. These efforts make SSC a best place to work," Sallee said.
The “Best Places to Work” awards program is a commissioned study by Workforce Development, Inc. The purpose of the program is to recognize some of the best employers in the local area and provide vital information to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.