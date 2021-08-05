Conservation Conversations — from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Bring your favorite nature-based books or authors to share.
Open to adults — $5/person, free for members.
Walk or Ride — 9 a.m. to noon, 4 to 8 p.m. Monday & Tuesday, Aug. 16 & Aug. 17. An hour-long walk (or golf cart ride) around the River Bend grounds. Learn about the history and local flora and fauna at River Bend. Please choose a tour day/time for each person registering so there is an accurate attendee count. In the event of severe weather, participants will be transferred to another session if it is available.
Open to all ages — $10 per person, part of Ramble week events.
Campfire Trivia at RBNC — from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. Test your knowledge of nature at Nature Trivia around a bonfire with smores. This will be held in the amphitheater, so dress for the weather. Feel free to bring your own camp chair.
Open to adults — $10 per person, part of Ramble week.
Music on the Prairie — 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Join friends and other River Bend supporters for a fun night of music on the prairie by Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing. Refreshments will be available, with a suggested donation.
Open to all ages — free, with suggested donation to River Bend.
If you are interested in more Ramble week events, consider a Ramble week ticket. For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.