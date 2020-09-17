The Webster Willing Workers 4-H Club held its September meeting with 12 members in person and four present over Zoom. The club discussed summer activities and made plans for fall. Club members participated in virtual county and state fair exhibits and went on family trips. The flowers and vegetable garden at the Lodge on Natchez was a success with residents enjoying the produce.
The club plans to participate and celebrate National 4-H Week Oct. 4-10 with a promotional display at Lonsdale Hardware and Rental. The next club activities are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11 at Trondhjem Lutheran Church. Ditch pickup will start at 3 p.m. and an outdoor meeting will follow.
The 2020-21 Officers were elected as follows: President Luke Meger, Vice President Rebecca Meger, Secretary Sophie Hongerholt, Treasurer Everett Harms, Historians Maggie Harms and Clara Hongerholt. Adult check signers are Heather Hebel and Ellie Sirek. Youth check signers are Everett Harms and Luke Meger.