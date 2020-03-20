Today MNsure announced a 30-day special enrollment period (SEP) for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance, in response to the potential growth of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. This SEP that begins Monday, March 23, and runs through April 21, will allow uninsured individuals 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage through MNsure.org.
“As more cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed throughout the state, we want to make sure every Minnesotan has the security of health insurance to ensure they can get the care they need if they contract this serious illness,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “Uninsured Minnesotans can come to MNsure.org to sign up for coverage.”
Governor Tim Walz recently declared a peacetime emergency in response to the pandemic and stressed the importance of all Minnesotans to take care to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Individuals seeking coverage can visit MNsure.org starting March 23 to complete an application and enroll in coverage. You must select a plan by April 21 for coverage beginning April 1.
Note: Individuals who enroll after April 1 but before 11:59 p.m. on April 21 will have a retroactive coverage start date of April 1.
Help is available:
• MNsure has a statewide network of expert assisters who can help Minnesotans apply and enroll, free of charge.
• MNsure's online help tools can be used to access frequently requested services.
• The MNsure Contact Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.
Have you lost or will you lose your employer-sponsored health insurance?
If you have lost or will lose health insurance through your employer, you may also be eligible for a special enrollment period through MNsure. Specific details, verifications and key dates are located on MNsure.org. Coverage would start the first day of the month following the date when you have selected a plan, but not before your other qualifying health coverage ends.
Other qualifying events
Minnesotans who experience another qualifying event (such as marriage, birth of a child or a move) are also eligible to shop for coverage. Those who qualify for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare or are a member of a federally recognized American Indian tribe can sign up at any time year-round on MNsure.org.
Please note: Minnesotans with questions about COVID-19 should refer to the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control for the most current information on the status of the virus in Minnesota and recommendations for preparedness planning.