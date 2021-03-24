The Minnesota Department of Transportation will conduct aerial mapping of several locations in south central Minnesota this spring. The mapping will create a record of existing infrastructure and landscape along, and adjacent to MnDOT right of way for transportation planning and operations. This work must be conducted after the snow has melted and before the trees leaf out.
Work will begin in late March, weather permitting, in the following locations:
Hwy. 21, from Hwy. 13 south of Montgomery to the intersection of Hwy. 21 and Hwy. 99
Hwy. 13, from 1 mile north of Montgomery south to Waterville
MnDOT crews will paint large white “X” targets on paved surfaces and place plastic or fabric “X” targets on unpaved surfaces. A survey crew then records the coordinate position and elevation of these targets and provides that information to the aerial photography company. The targets are temporary and will be removed when the photography is completed.
Landowners in affected areas will receive a letter from the local MnDOT office with detailed information about the targets. MnDOT requests that landowners not remove or disturb the targets until the photography is completed. If a target must be moved, contact MnDOT District 7 survey staff at 507-514-1932 or justin.kraus@state.mn.us.