Faribault Community School offers a wealth of opportunities for Faribault families — from after school clubs and free supper to evening programs for adults and preschoolers.
And it's all free for any family from any school: private, charter, home school.
Elementary after school clubs (grade K - 5)
Jefferson Elementary hosts a variety of after school clubs starting Sept. 23. Run by teachers and community members, these clubs engage youth in learning without them even knowing. Comes with snack, homework help, a free dinner and limited transportation home. Available 2:45 - 4:45 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays while school is in session. Join anytime. Contact Vicky Coon at 507-333-6590 to register.
Middle School after school clubs (grade 6 - 8)
The Faribault Middle School holds a variety of after school clubs starting Sept. 23 as well. Run by teachers and community members, the clubs will engage youth in project-based learning, opportunities for leadership growth and discovering their passion. Students can partake in snack, homework help, a free dinner and limited transportation home. from 3-4:30 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays while school is in session. Open to every student including participants in theater, sports and other after school activities. Join anytime. Register online at bit.ly/2kEhtCF. Find club specifics at bit.ly/2lXzgoF.
Evening programs (all ages)
Fun free classes for youth, adults and the youngest in the family. Pre-registration is helpful (to ensure these classes run) or just drop in and see what's going on.