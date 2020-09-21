PCA gallery opening

Exhibition dates for the PCA Members Show and Bethlehem Academy current students and alumni will be from Sept. 14 to Oct. 24. PCA Members show includes 19 artists: Dianne Lockerby, Audrey Sand, Char Johnson, Sue Leech, Gary Leech, Alissa Hullett, Julie Fakler, Paul Swanson, Dee Teller, Pam Buschow, Barney Smith, Katie Wood, Kake Langlais, Sara Caron, Jennifer Kluzak, Tom Willis, Maggie Gale, Barabara Pendergrass and Dale Brown. Masks are required, social distancing will be enforced. (Photo courtesy of The Paradise Center for the Arts)
