Bethlehem Academy hosted the Second Annual Gopher Conference Honors Music Concert and Art Exhibition Saturday.
Over 150 honor choir and band students from Bethlehem Academy, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Blooming Prairie, Medford, Hayfield, Maple River, NRHEG (New Richland, Hartland, Ellendale, Geneva) and United South Central gathered at Bethlehem Academy all day Friday for rehearsals, with morning rehearsals continuing Saturday and a final public performance.
Vicki Peters, co-founder of the Vox Nova Chorale, led the Honors Choir in four songs, with Peter Guenther of Owatonna High School leading the Honors Band in performing five selections. Art students from the eight participating schools displayed their artwork in the lobby prior to and following the performance.
Bethlehem Academy students selected to participate in the Honors Choir include: Amelia Pemrick, Malia Hunt, Rosemary Azelton, Greta Hillesheim, Heidi Hutton, Azy Gourhan, and Justin Delesha.
Honors Band members chosen were: Verity Wray-Raabolle, Sophy Smith, Grace Ashley, Mikayla Bohner, Ben Cohen, Maria Fuentes, Avery Han, Nathan Smisek, Kate Jasinski, Madelyn Bauer and Lucas Klokonos.
Student artists include: Camryn Belmont, Ashley Rost, Kate Jasinksi, Nathan Smisek, and Grace Ashley. The Bethlehem Academy Choir is directed by Cassie Ricker, the Band by Scot Gardner, and the Art Department by Jason Hillesheim.