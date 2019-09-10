Interested in helping the Department of Natural Resources determine how Game and Fish Fund dollars are spent? Submit an application to serve on a review committee by Friday, Sept. 20.
Minnesota’s Game and Fish Fund is the fiscal foundation for many of the state’s core natural resource management functions. Upwards of $110 million is deposited into this fund annually.
“These are important and valuable roles in conservation delivery here in Minnesota,” said Dave Olfelt, DNR Fish and Wildlife Division director. “Through the budget oversight process, committee members have an opportunity to learn about and assess the DNR’s fish and wildlife management activities.”
The DNR needs at least 12 people to serve on the fisheries oversight and wildlife oversight committees (a minimum of 6 for each committee). About half of the current members’ terms expire on Saturday, Dec. 14. Appointees will be responsible for reviewing the agency’s annual Game and Fish Fund report in detail.
People who want to serve should have a strong interest in natural resource management, how it is funded, financial review and working together. The goal is for the committee to have members from across the state with diverse perspectives and backgrounds.
DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen will appoint committee members for two-year terms. Applications, and More information about the fund, expenditure reports and oversight committee reports are available on the DNR website, dnr.state.mn.us/gamefishoversight/index.html.
Game and Fish Fund dollars come from hunting and fishing license sales, a sales tax on lottery tickets and other sources of revenue – including a federal reimbursement based on an excise tax on certain types of outdoor gear and marine fuels. The Minnesota Legislature authorizes all allocations from the Game and Fish Fund.