On Nov. 9, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 54 grants for a total of $419,420 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota.
In Rice County, this included the following five applicants:
• Faribault Parks & Recreation — $5,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Faribault Concerts in the Park series.
• I Cantanti Chamber Choirs — $5,000 General Operating Support grant for facilities & staffing.
• Northfield Arts Guild — $9,925 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for focused arts learning, home school/after school.
• Paradise Center for the Arts — $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Marquee Children's Theatre.
• Vintage Band Festival — $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Festival July 2022.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found at www.semac.org.