The Faribault Area Retired Educators (FARE) will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SE. Social hour will begin at 9:15 a.m. Cassie Ohnstad, from the Faribault Education Center will be the speaker. During this meeting, donations will be collected for McKinley Early Childhood Center’s Health Office.
FARE is an organization of teachers and support staff who have retired from any area of education and from any school. We encourage those who are interested to please join us! Information on legislative issues and retirement will be shared.
For more information call Mary Osborne 507-330-1992.