The Southern School of Agriculture (SSA), and the University of Minnesota-Waseca (UMW) Alumni Association is pleased to announce the availability of scholarships to current high school seniors, and first-year college freshman, whose parent or grandparent is alum of the University of Minnesota-Waseca or the Southern School of Agriculture.
Two $500 scholarships will be awarded to a child, grandchild or great grandchild of an alumnus with a GPA of 3.0 and above, and who is pursuing a 2- or 4-year post secondary degree.
Criteria and information on how to apply is available on the web at: sroc.cfans.umn.edu/about/alumni or write to the Alumni Scholarship Committee, Southern Research and Outreach Center, 35838 120th St., Waseca, MN 56093. Questions can be directed to Deanne Nelson at 507-835-3620 or Email: nelso191@umn.edu.
Applications must be postmarked no later than Jan. 4, 2021.