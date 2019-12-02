Peace Lutheran Church will hold a craft and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 213 Sixth Ave. SW, Faribault, in the lower activity room of the church.
A variety of items will be sold from bars, candies, cookies, lefse, hand crafted items, stocking stuffers and much more.
The luncheon is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes beef stew, chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, Christmas cookies and bars. Prices are $8 for adults, $5 for youth ages five to 12 and free for children ages four and under.