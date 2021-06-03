Are you interested in putting in a swimming pool at your home this year? The city of Faribault has had a number of inquiries regarding guidelines for pool installations.
All private residential swimming pools — both above-ground and in-ground, capable of holding water at a depth of more than 30 inches and have a surface area greater than 150 square feet, are subject to the following standards:
• The pool is not operated as a business or private club, except when allowed as a permitted home occupation.
• The pool, including any related walks, paved areas, or other structures shall not be located in a front yard, and must be set back at least 5 feet from any property line.
• The pool, or the rear yard, or the entire property, shall be enclosed by a wall or fence or combination thereof which is at least 4 feet in height, with a self-closing gate capable of being secured with a lock so as to prevent uncontrolled access by children from the street or adjacent properties. A cover capable of being locked, but not easily penetrated, when the subject is not in use may be substituted for fencing.
• If the only access to a pool is through a principal or accessory structure, all points of access shall be made lockable.
• Required fencing shall be of durable wood, masonry, or metal, and shall be so designed as to discourage climbing. Building walls may contribute to enclosure requirements.
• In the case of aboveground pools, sides that are vertical or slanted outward may contribute to required fencing, provided all points of access are controlled to prevent access by children, including the removal of all ladders and/or stairs whenever the pool is not in use. A cover capable of being locked, but not easily penetrated, when the subject is not in use may be substituted for fencing.
• Existing pools, as defined by this ordinance, shall comply with all provisions of this ordinance within one year of the effective date of this ordinance.