The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber Ambassadors helped with the ribbon cutting at Northfield Hospital + Clinics' new, expanded location for its Faribault Clinic – with Orthopedics (in Faribault since 1989) and ENT — ear, nose and throat — (since 2004). Now at 1980 30th St. NW, the Faribault Clinic has more space for patient care and more appointment times in orthopedics. (Photo courtesy of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce)