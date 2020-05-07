While the building remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckham Memorial Library is committed to providing expanded access to online resources and safe access to physical materials through a limited no-contact curbside pickup service.
Patrons will be able to request and pick up materials from the library’s collection only. Interlibrary loan is currently suspended. We are not able to order from other SELCO libraries or MNLink at this time.
If you have access to the Library’s digital services should use that instead of the curbside pickup. If you need assistance using the Library’s digital services, email library@ci.faribault.mn.us.
The library is operating with very limited staff. First-time users will be given priority over repeat users. Wait times for material requests will be longer than usual.
The book return remains closed. Do not use the curbside pickup cart to return materials. This is essential to maintain safe handling of all library materials. No late fines will be charged during this time.
Hours for No-Contact Curbside Pickup: weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
To use No-Contact Curbside Pickup:
Use the library catalog at www.faribault.org/library to search for items currently available at Buckham Memorial Library only. The item must have a status of “available” at Buckham Memorial Library in order to request it. Placing requests through the online catalog is currently unavailable. You must call the Library to place a request. We are unable to fill material requests placed prior to the library’s closure at this time.
Call 507-334-2089 weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. to request materials that are currently available at Buckham Memorial Library. (Maximum of 5 items per pickup.)
When calling, you must provide your library card number.
When your materials are ready for pickup, library staff will contact you to set up an appointment for a curbside pickup.
To support social distancing, please arrive for your appointment on time. If you are late or miss your appointment, you will need to reschedule an appointment for a different day.
When you arrive at the library for your no-contact curbside pickup, you will see the designated curbside pickup cart. Park in the parking stall in front of the curbside pickup cart.
Call 507-334-2089 to let us know that you have arrived. Stay in your vehicle with the windows rolled up.
A library staff member will bring a plastic bag with your name on it and place it on the curbside pickup cart.
Wait for the library staff member to leave and allow sufficient time for that person to return to the library.
Exit your vehicle and pick up your bag. If other people or vehicles are present, practice social distancing and wait to exit your vehicle.
If you have questions, call 507-334-2089 weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. or email library@ci.faribault.mn.us.