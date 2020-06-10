In April, Roosevelt Elementary first grade teacher Emily Borgerding applied and was selected for a $1,000 grant from the Inclusive Classroom Fund. The funds will go toward providing a library of diverse books that all Roosevelt staff can use for read alouds, mini lessons, writing mentor texts and other activities.
Borgerding became interested in the idea of providing students the opportunity to see themselves in books after attending a training session hosted by the Minnesota Department of Education. She decided to apply for the grant when she saw it posted by a friend on Facebook.
“One of the (MDE) speakers was speaking about Windows and Mirrors and how important that is for our students to see themselves in books and daily life in the classroom. That was very powerful to hear and with our diverse student population, I started following different educator blogs and Facebook groups who help showcase different books for teachers," Borgerding said. “When I saw this grant come up, I applied on a whim and was surprised to see I won. This was before the recent events in Minnesota, so I am so glad we can have this resource to start moving forward with our staff and helping provide Windows and Mirrors for our students.”
See youtube.com/watch?v=VbKnaHR1FO4 to learn more about Windows and Mirrors.