Earning a ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair can evoke various emotions for the recipient, but for Dave Hering of rural Waterville, it was a real day brightener.
Hering’s craft, making maple syrup each spring, is something he’s enjoyed for over 50 years. It was his Golden Maple Syrup entry that claimed second premium in Creative Activities at this year’s fair. All maple syrup must be entered within one of four categories: Golden, Amber, Dark and Very Dark syrup. Points are scored according to each entry’s color, clarity, flavor and density. Hering’s entry scored 96 out of a possible 100 points.
Hering and his wife Diana, who has helped for the last 40 years, make maple syrup the old-fashioned way: by hand-gathering sap and boiling it an open pan over a wood fire. They produce about 40 gallons of syrup each year.