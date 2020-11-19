The city of Faribault, in partnership with area counties and the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, have purchased and intends to use an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone).
While the city does not have sole ownership of a law enforcement UAV, the department does have licensed pilots that could assist with the technology in an incident in the city. The UAV can be utilized in special circumstances to search for lost persons, suspects and evidence. The UAV can also be used during critical incidents or incidents that require the use of drone technology.
The Police Department is accepting public comments regarding the use of an UAV and the related policy until 4 p.m. Nov. 23. Comments may be submitted electronically via email to Capt. Neal Pederson at npederson@ci.faribault.mn.us or by mail at 25 Fourth Street NW, Faribault, MN 55021, attn. Chief Andy Bohlen.
The draft policy is available at bit.ly/2IUqrXW.
The council is providing an opportunity for public comment regarding the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and the implementation of its written policy governing the use of UAVs 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 meeting at Faribault City Hall.
Minn. Stat. §13D.021 requires a public body to make a determination that an in-person meeting is not practical or prudent because of a health pandemic or an emergency declared under Chapter 12 of Minnesota Statutes. At this time, the governor has declared an emergency under Chapter 12 of Minnesota Statutes. Therefore, receiving public comments at its regular meeting of the Faribault City Council may be conducted by telephone or other electronic means.
Some members may participate by telephone or other electronic means. If telephone or another electronic means is used to conduct a meeting, to the extent practical, the City of Faribault shall allow a person to monitor the meeting electronically from a remote location, if requested. The person making a connection shall pay for the documented additional cost incurred as a result of the additional connection.
To join the meeting on your computer: us02web.zoom.us/j/82734788340
To join the meeting by phone, call: 1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Participant Meeting ID: 827 3478 8340
Anyone requiring special services to attend or participate shoulc call Heather Slechta at 507.333.0353 or e-mail hslechta@ci.faribault.mn.us 24 hours before the meeting, if possible.