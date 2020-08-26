The Active Aging Programs, of Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, is now offering the Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop series online at no cost. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free interactive group workshop providing tools to help family caregivers develop self-care strategies to better manage the unique challenges they face.
This online workshop will be provided via Zoom video-conference. Participants must have access to the internet and have a personal computer, laptop or tablet device with a camera, microphone and speakers. Detailed instructions to help participants access the Zoom video-conference will be available, as well as one-to-one phone calls to work through specific technical challenges. Weekly online sessions will be 90-minutes long and are intended for caregivers of adults with chronic-conditions. Participants should have a quiet space where they can participate in the program without distractions to other participants on the video-conference.
Registrations are now being accepted for the Powerful Tools for Caregivers online workshop which will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. Classes will be held for six consecutive Wednesdays through Nov. 11, and participants should attend each weekly session. Space is limited. Registration deadline is Sept. 16. To register or for additional information, contact Michael Maas at (507) 450-1518.