Believet Canine Service Partners train highly skilled service dogs, free of charge, for placement with disabled military veterans. Transitioning from military service to civilian life can be a slow process. Major Dick Winters from Band of Brothers, who was with the 82nd airborne at the Normandy invasion, said that he was not fully adjusted to civilian life almost 70 years later. Believet helps veterans from all branches of service and conflicts return home to a more understanding, welcoming and accepting society.
According to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies up to 20% of the 2.6 million Veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars may have post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain-injuries (TBI), physical challenges or other related symptoms of war. Providing service dogs for veterans can help reduce the need for medications, provide confidence and support, keep families together, help attain and sustain employment, and improve overall health and productivity.
Believet’s dogs come from shelters, rescues, and generous individuals. They are trained with specific assistance skills according to the needs of each veteran to offer a safe, non-addictive, non-chemical tool for veterans to live more normal, functioning, and productive lives. Annually Believet matches eight to ten veterans with a service dog that has completed ten to fifteen months of training. The veteran works with their dog for another 120 hours of training until they pass specific milestones and “graduate” as a team, becoming “battle buddies.”
The training center and kennel is located in Northfield. For more information visit www.believet.org.