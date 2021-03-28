There is an irrefutable fact that the whole planet has warmed about 1.8° F in the last 80 years. That doesn’t sound like much but the last decade was the warmest in over 10,000 years! 2020 tied with 2016 as the hottest year ever recorded, and the trend is for even warmer. So why is the planet warming?
Scientists have learned there are only four “forcing” factors that warm (or cool) the planet. They are:
1. The Sun, which has cycles of slightly more or less irradiance. Currently it is in the slightly less phase, so not adding “extra” heat.
2. Volcanoes, when they are big, throw tons of particulates into the atmosphere that temporarily block some incoming sunlight and cause a short-lived cooling.
3. The large, natural, 100,000-year Milankovitch cycles, which cause slight changes in the earth’s orientation to the sun and bring slightly more (or less) solar radiation to the No. Hemisphere. This too is in a very slow cooling phase. If three of the four “forcings” are in a cooling phase, then why are we warming?
4. The last forcing is greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane, in particular. By digging up and burning ancient fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas, we are adding 40+ billion tons of CO2 to the atmosphere every year. Over the last 150 years we have raised atmospheric CO2 levels from 280 to 417 ppm, a 49% increase! We are so far out of the natural levels of CO2 that scientists estimate the last time we were at 417, was 3 million years ago, when the world was much hotter and sea levels much higher.
We all learned about the greenhouse effect in school. Greenhouse gases (GHGs) trap outgoing infrared (heat) radiation, and warm the lower atmosphere, keeping the world comfortably warm. But, predictably, as we add more and more CO2, it captures more heat, the natural balance is disrupted, and the atmosphere warms beyond what we’ve considered normal for the 10,000 years of recorded history.
So, the planet is warming primarily due to CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels. And we can see, just reading the news, that just +1.8o F is raising temperatures and warming oceans, melting ice nearly everywhere, raising sea levels, flooding low coastal areas, causing droughts and record forest fires (even in the Siberian Arctic), increasing torrential rains and flooding, increasing the power of hurricanes, and more. But this will just be the beginning of the warming and climate disruption unless we bring down CO2 emissions as soon as possible while protecting our people and our economy. More on that in future installments.
In the next in the series, in April, we’ll talk about the long life of CO2 in the atmosphere, the huge “heat sink” of the oceans, and why we’ll continue warming until we get to net-zero CO2 emissions. But the good news is, we can do it! To learn more, visit globalchange.gov/climate-change