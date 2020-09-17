Today in History - Sept. 17

America’s Space Shuttle is shown in the background after it’s first showing in Palmdale, California, Friday, Sept. 17, 1976. In the foreground is the crew of the television series Star Trek, who’s ship was also named Enterprise. From left are Leonard Nimoy who portrayed Mr. Spock, George Takei who was Mr. Sulu, DeForest Kelly who was Dr. McCoy and James Doohan, who was Scotty. (AP Photo)