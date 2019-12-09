Builder's Club Elite - Dan Pumper.jpg

Farm Bureau Financial Services agent Dan Pumper was recently recognized by the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation as a member of their Elite Builders Club during their annual meeting, which took place Nov. 21-23 in Bloomington. Pumper signed 93 new members this year. His offices are located in Dakota and Rice counties. Pictured left to right are Nick Hansel, regional vice president of Farm Bureau Financial Services; award winner Brett Carlson; and MFBF President Kevin Paap. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation)
Builder's Club Elite - Corey Madrid.jpg

Farm Bureau Financial Services agent Corey Madrid was recently recognized by the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation with the Top Builders Award and Century Award during their 101st annual meeting, which took place Nov. 21-23 in Bloomington. Madrid signed 145 new members this year. His office is located in Faribault. Pictured left to right are Nick Hansel, regional vice president of Farm Bureau Financial Services; award winner Brett Carlson; and MFBF President Kevin Paap. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation)
Load comments